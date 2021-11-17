Miss Manners: Stepmother shocked to learn her husband wasn't perfect

I've kept my distance, though she continues to contact me, asking how I'm doing and wishing me well since she "knows how hard it must be for me to be alone."

I want to tell her exactly what I think of her poor behavior and ask her to stop contacting me. Every time she does, I relive that painful conversation. Ghosting her seems rude, but I really want nothing to do with her henceforth.

I don't think any of the grandchildren know about what she said, and I certainly would not tell them, as I would like to continue a relationship with them. Your thoughts on how to put this behind me?

Gentle Reader: Severing familial relationships may be painful, but it is not complex: Stop returning her calls. You've already told her what you think.

Miss Manners noticed, however, that that is not exactly what you asked. Your phrasing suggests unease with ending things this way, in spite of your understandable anger.

Two paths lie open: terminating the relationship, or rebuilding it, perhaps on the premise that sometimes a mother, even one appointed later to the task, forgives a child's transgressions. Etiquette can tell you how to do either, but cannot make you choice.

Your first reaction was motivated by loyalty to your husband. After you have had time to grieve, you might wish to consider whether another way of showing loyalty would be to act as you think he would have wanted.

