Miss Manners: Stop picking fights if you want to stay friends

Dear Miss Manners: I am careful about limiting my exposure to people during the current coronavirus situation. I avoid crowds, spend most of my days at home, always wear my mask and do in-store shopping when I know there will be fewer people around. But I do prefer in-store, as it’s one of the only ways for me to have any interaction with others. I am a widow who lives alone, no family nearby, and I’m new to the area.

Recently, my pleasant outing to a craft store ended at the cash register: As the sales associate was speaking to me, she took off her mask, laid it on the counter and started removing her sweater.

Am I wrong to feel that this was rude, and showed a lack of respect or consideration for me? Am I also wrong to feel uncomfortable returning to this store?

The last time I was there, this same cashier couldn’t keep her mask over her nose, and kept adjusting it. I did contact the store about her “unmasking,” but the manager made it clear that she felt I was overreacting.

Gentle Reader: It does not sound as if the cashier meant to be disrespectful, either to you personally or to the value of safe behavior in an age of pandemic.