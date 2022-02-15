Miss Manners: Stranger erupts at post office

Dear Miss Manners: I was standing in line at the post office, wearing a mask. The man in front of me turned around and started shouting at me for wearing a mask.
I chose to ignore his initial shout. He continued shouting, telling me his views on masks, virus protocol and radio shows that are telling the “truth.”
No one else in line, nor any employee, said anything. He got called to the window, conducted his business and proceeded to shout at me again as I was leaving.
How should one deal with such an aggressive person? I have the feeling that no matter what I said, it would not matter to him.
Gentle Reader: There are many reasons not to engage with people who shout at strangers in public, not the least of which is fear of how quickly such situations turn to violence. And as you point out, attempting to reason with him would have been futile.
Nevertheless, Miss Manners cannot help wishing that others in line had come forward, using their numbers as some protection, or that some postal authority had done so.
You, as the sole victim (was no one else wearing a mask?), need not feel deficient for having done nothing, which was the correct response. And you may be sure that any embarrassment others felt would not have been about you, but about themselves for feeling helpless.
Dear Miss Manners: Over the years, I’ve traveled around the country and have noticed that the names of certain cities are pronounced differently by the locals than outsiders. For instance, Baltimore becomes “Ball Meer” and New Orleans is “Nor Leens.”
I’m never certain which pronunciation I should use. If I try the localized version, then I sound overly familiar and affected — yet, if I pronounce the name as I would normally, I feel that I’m disrespecting local customs. What’s the proper thing to do?
Gentle Reader: Adopting local pronunciations is more likely to go wrong than right. You are unlikely to satisfy a native ear, and might even give offense: either for how you get it wrong, or for pretending to be something you are not (native to the region). On the bright side, Miss Manners assures you that whatever you do, you will be honoring the local custom of embarrassing the tourist.
