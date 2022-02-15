Miss Manners: Stranger erupts at post office

Dear Miss Manners: I was standing in line at the post office, wearing a mask. The man in front of me turned around and started shouting at me for wearing a mask.

I chose to ignore his initial shout. He continued shouting, telling me his views on masks, virus protocol and radio shows that are telling the “truth.”

No one else in line, nor any employee, said anything. He got called to the window, conducted his business and proceeded to shout at me again as I was leaving.

How should one deal with such an aggressive person? I have the feeling that no matter what I said, it would not matter to him.

Gentle Reader: There are many reasons not to engage with people who shout at strangers in public, not the least of which is fear of how quickly such situations turn to violence. And as you point out, attempting to reason with him would have been futile.

Nevertheless, Miss Manners cannot help wishing that others in line had come forward, using their numbers as some protection, or that some postal authority had done so.