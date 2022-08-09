Miss Manners: Strangers being nosy, yet again

Dear Miss Manners: I gave birth to my son at age 39. My son is biracial, and we don’t look exactly alike.

Since he was an infant, complete strangers have approached me to ask how we are related, with no prior conversation or interaction. The question is, invariably, “Hi, is that your grandson?”

Most of the time, I say with a straight face and in a monotone, “No, he is my son.” But I resent having to explain to complete strangers how I am related to the child I am with.

I don’t understand why they care. Is there a better way to communicate that their question is rude and intrusive, as well as not provide them with the requested information?

Gentle Reader: “Sorry — I’m teaching him not to talk to strangers. I’m sure you understand how important that is these days.”

Dear Miss Manners: One of my biggest pet peeves is when I’m using a public restroom and someone comes in while having a conversation on their phone — sometimes even on speakerphone.

It always makes me so uncomfortable because I don’t want to be broadcast to the other person’s friend. Is there a way to politely ask them to save the conversation for later, or should I just mind my business?

Gentle Reader: No matter how many times Miss Manners pleads to be spared bathroom problems, they keep on coming.

Your noises are unlikely to be picked up on speakerphone. But if you are still fussed, you can call out, “We can hear you.”