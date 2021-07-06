Miss Manners: Sympathizing with a problem you wish you had

Dear Miss Manners: I am of an age when friends are beginning to take care of their ill, elderly parents. I am surprised at how often I hear them say they can’t wait until they are free of this burden.

I lost my mother at the young age of 24, so I have no experience of what they are going through. How do I express empathy without sounding like, “Yes, can’t wait until they die”?

Gentle Reader: Empathy with friends is a lovely thing, but not when it consists of, “Too bad your parents are not dead yet.” Indeed, Miss Manners even doubts that would be likely to please them, coming from the outside.

But you can still offer your friends support by addressing the burden, rather than the inevitable solution. “It must be very difficult” offers a bit of comfort, and perhaps “You are good to be so caring” might discourage them from sounding so callous, no matter how hard-pressed they are.

Dear Miss Manners: I went to lunch with an old friend on what happened to be my birthday. Normally, she gives me a gift and a card, but this year she forgot that it was the “big day,” and I made no mention of it.