Miss Manners: Taking video of family dance party without permission

Dear Miss Manners: Is there etiquette for taking videos in another person’s home?

We were enjoying a fun evening with extended family: playing cards, drinking wine and ultimately turning up the music and showing off our best awkward dance moves. At this point, I noticed my son’s girlfriend standing in the corner of the room taking a video with her phone.

I told her “no video” and asked her to delete it, but she kept the phone focused on me and continued to record for another minute.

To me it really felt like a line had been crossed, a pretty significant invasion of privacy. Sometimes we just want to let loose in our own home and not worry about what will show up on the internet. What is a reasonable expectation?

Gentle Reader: That your guests refrain from filming without your express permission.

Miss Manners thoroughly disapproves of this guest, whose transgression may have been made out of ignorance, but who followed it with insolence. Can’t you introduce your son to somebody nicer?