Miss Manners: Technology has changed and I do not care for it

Is there any wonder that people seem to have problems communicating with one another? Although, considering the tone of current discourse, perhaps things would be worse if everyone could get through.

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I often give rides to a friend (for medical care, etc.). She always rides in the front seat, as she gets motion sickness in the back, leaving me to ride in the back seat.

She monopolizes the conversation, talking endlessly about her personal life. My husband, who likes to drive, is somewhat hard of hearing (we are elderly) and cheerfully tunes her out most of the time.

I find myself bored and resentful of the time spent in the back seat alone. Any ideas?

Gentle Reader: Must you go on these trips?

Perhaps you are needed to share the driving or to help your friend at the destination. Then you may consider the back seat a separate social space, and read or play video games or otherwise amuse yourself while your husband is the oblivious recipient of that verbal barrage.

But if you needn’t go, Miss Manners hopes you do not do so from a false sense of social obligation, or, worse, the unpleasant idea that it would not be respectable for the two of them to make the trip alone. Your husband sounds very well protected.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.