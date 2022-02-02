Miss Manners: Telling family 'no toy guns, please'

Dear Miss Manners: My husband is former military, and the men in his family are avid hunters. I am comfortable with our son's eventual exposure to real guns, including his being trained in safe gun handling when he is older: It is part of my husband's family's culture.

My husband and I agree, however, that toy guns are inappropriate for young children. We know that kids will play pretend however they want to, and our son will be exposed to toy guns outside of our house, but we'd really like to discourage family from giving him these toys. If not forever, then at least until he is much older.

Is there a polite way to inform family members that we do not want our 3-year-old son to receive toy guns as gifts? If not, what should our son's thank-you note say, "Thank you for the plastic Uzi machine gun that I will never see again"?

Or does he thank his relatives for the Billy the Kid replica revolver, and then inform them that Mama and Daddy have put it away until he is old enough to play with it, while I hope they get the hint? I don't want to embarrass or alienate my in-laws either way.