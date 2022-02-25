Miss Manners: The case of the interrupting in-law

Dear Miss Manners: I find myself having difficulty conversing with my mother-in-law. If I broach a topic, she tends to jump in with a “similar” situation before I can finish my thought, much less my sentence.

I want to have a better relationship with her, but I’m having a difficult time discussing topics that are dear to me when I feel like I’m not heard. How can I convey this to my somewhat sensitive mother-in-law without upsetting her?

Gentle Reader: Stop talking.

Miss Manners is not suggesting this because she finds you tiresome, but as a method of dealing with the interruptions. When your mother-in-law interjects, let her. If she asks you to continue, you may say, “No, no, your story sounds more interesting. I’ve forgotten what mine was, anyway!” and smile politely.

If she is indeed sensitive, she will notice that the conversation has suddenly become one-sided and take measures to correct the situation in the future. If she is not, Miss Manners recommends that you save your good stories for audiences who are more captive, or perhaps who have less interesting life experiences of their own.