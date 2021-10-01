Miss Manners: The etiquette of eating eggs

As we went around the circle, members could either select an unopened gift or “steal” an already-opened one from someone else. We came to Moira last, just because of where she was sitting in the circle. She opted to steal the gift from Heather, who was visibly disappointed to lose it. But she took it in stride and we moved on with the evening.

Later, however, several of the regular members remarked privately to me that they didn’t think Moira should have stolen Heather’s gift. They were upset that Moira would be so heartless as a one-time guest in someone else’s home. If Heather had not expressed such delight over the gift, it would have been different.

By the way, there were a few other “steals” that evening, but none of them was so obviously hurtful. Yes, she was playing by the rules of the gift exchange, but we thought she showed very little sensitivity. What do you think? Are we wrong to think poorly of Moira?

Gentle Reader: Having no stakes in the social aspect of this gathering, Moira chose instead to win the game — and not to read the room. For that, Miss Manners understands that you think poorly of her.

However, the situation might give you pause — before future such gatherings — to wonder why it is considered fun to be given presents, only to have them taken away. Poor Heather deserves a singing fish that she can keep.

