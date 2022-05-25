Miss Manners: They weren't coming, so we stopped inviting them

Dear Miss Manners: Last year, I planned a dinner with seven friends from junior and senior high school (we are all in our 50s now). At the dinner, we decided to make it a monthly thing, with me in charge of planning everything. Most members of the group have attended at least three of the seven get-togethers; however, there are two who only came to the first one. Last month at dinner, we decided to stop inviting those two, so I removed them from our social media group.

Well, needless to say, they are not happy. I know I probably should have let them know that they were being removed before I actually did it, but it’s too late for that now. Our first dinner without those two is coming up soon, and I know I will catch some grief once they see the pictures online.

Do you think I was wrong to stop including them? I’m saying “I” because I will be the one to take the heat from this.

Gentle Reader: This is so easy to fix that Miss Manners suspects facts not in evidence:All you have to say is, “Completely my fault. I thought because you were not coming, you weren’t interested. Of course I’ll add you back to the group right this minute.”

Dear Miss Manners: When my mother died, her funeral was very well-attended. My siblings and I formed a receiving line at the reception so that we could thank every guest for attending.

Many guests wanted to talk at length, which of course held up the people behind them. One guest wanted me to look through old yearbooks with them to find pictures of my mother.

I tried to redirect the lingerers by saying, “Oh, I want to hear all of this in detail. Can I find you when the receiving line is finished?”

My approach was not effective and in some cases, I ended up simply interrupting and thanking the person for attending and then turning to the next person in line.

It felt terribly rude and I still feel bad about it, even though I did follow up with each person later. Is there a better way that I could have handled the situation?

Gentle Reader: Such problems occur in every receiving line. The solution is to have in mind other attendees who can be deputized when needed. You could alert one of the (probably) many people who had asked what they could do to help.

In your example of the friend with the yearbooks, take her gently by the hand and walk her over to the cousin who knows how this friend can be, briefly explain that she has some pictures to show, and return to the receiving line. Miss Manners assures you that the right deputy, properly briefed to keep the line moving, will know what to do.

