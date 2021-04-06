Miss Manners: Time to de-escalate this non-fight

Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I were watching the news when our adult daughter called on the landline. My wife answered, and I muted the TV as she returned to her chair for what ended up being a 15-minute conversation.

When she ended the call, she saw that I was a little annoyed. She asked why, and I said that I thought she was being rude by having that one-sided chat, she didn't either leave the room or put the call on speaker so I could participate.

She said she didn't see the rudeness, and that I could have taken the TV off mute while she continued to talk on the phone. When I asked her to look at it from my perspective, she said she still didn't see the rudeness.

The rest of the evening was pretty frosty. What do you think?

Gentle Reader: That, like many homebound people during the pandemic, you and your wife are going stir-crazy. There is no reason that so trivial a domestic conflict should have turned your evening frosty.