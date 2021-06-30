Miss Manners: To knock, or to rattle?

Dear Miss Manners: When confronted with a closed bathroom door, should one knock gently to see if it’s occupied, or just try the handle?

I was taught to knock at all closed doors when someone might be inside, under my mother’s theory that if someone is in a room with a closed door, they want privacy. If it is a restroom, they definitely want privacy, and it is not unknown for restroom doors to lock insecurely.

However, I have also been told that knocking is rude, and that I should just gently try the handle. I did this yesterday at a restaurant. The door was not locked, and a mother was helping her preschooler wash his hands. I apologized, and she laughed and said that he had just unlocked the door before she grabbed him to make him wash his hands.

Personally, I find someone rattling the door handle to be disconcerting and demanding. I feel as though I really need to hurry that which cannot be hurried, and then wash my hands more quickly than I would usually.

Gentle Reader: Your misguided adviser has one thing right: No one wishes to be startled while conducting their business. But knocking on the door is the polite thing to do.