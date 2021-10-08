Miss Manners: Trust your gut and lose this creepy customer

Dear Miss Manners: I am a “one-woman band” with a small plant nursery business. A professional relationship has quickly turned icky, but turning away business isn’t a great option for me.

I had been working with this man for about a month when he showed up one day “just to talk” and get to know me. He probed for personal information. I let him know only professional information, but also dropped my husband’s name quite often, which he mirrored by saying how great his son is over and over.

I did tell him “This feels rather unprofessional,” and he exited soon after, but not until he tried to get me on a boat with him, I refused nicely. He told me how much money he makes, what a great guy he is, that his wife is not nice and is dying of breast cancer, that he breeds dogs part-time and other irrelevancies. There were so many red flags.

After a few days, I was still a bit unnerved with this odd behavior, and I did a public search. Come to find out, this man and his son are both convicted sexual predators whose mutual victim was less than 16 years of age. Now I’m quite sick and my head is spinning.