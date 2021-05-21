Miss Manners: Trying to 'be myself' while regretting past actions

Dear Miss Manners: I am 22 years old, and have recently realized that I am a calm person by nature. I have suffered inwardly for years because my mom, being excessively gregarious, loud and intrusive, made me believe as a child that I had to be like her in order to be liked by others.

So instead of learning to be myself, which would have been far more beneficial, I spent all my adolescent and early adult years trying to act outgoing and boisterous — constantly trying to shock and tease others, which is how my mom normally acts. As a result, I became a people-pleaser who couldn’t please most people. I inadvertently offended people instead of making them laugh. The raised eyebrows and cold shoulders I received made me work harder, and in turn, become even more shunned.

Now, I have only one dear friend I can still talk to. My energy is naturally soft and calm, so overexerting myself the way I used to makes me exhausted and depressed afterward. Now that I have realized this, I strive to be myself: being calmer and practicing etiquette with everybody.

Nevertheless, I still occasionally feel the insecurity that comes from my past of people-pleasing. And although things have considerably improved for me socially, I still get anxious that I might have offended someone. How can I overcome this?