Miss Manners: Use of wrong pronouns can be politely corrected

Dear Miss Manners: About three years ago, a good friend gave me a debit card as thanks for some favors I did for her. I had never had a gift card or debit card before. It was issued by a national financial company, at a major national store chain.

In the years since receiving it, I have not found one store willing to take it, not even the chain where it was purchased. Their only reason is, “We don’t take gift cards.” I had thought that, since it says “debit” on it, it would be considered the same as cash.

I wonder whether this friend has spent money on these cards for others. Should I tell her that I’ve been unable to redeem mine? I would do so solely because I would hate for her to continue to purchase these cards if they’re just a waste of her hard-earned money. I would refuse a replacement gift, if offered. Would that be similar to telling her a gift arrived unusable because it was broken?

Gentle Reader: A store that does not accept its own gift cards?

Miss Manners would think that your friend would definitely want to have this information, even if it is three years after the fact. You could slip it into conversation casually, “You know, I never could get that very generous gift card to work. The store said they didn’t accept them. Can you imagine?”

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.