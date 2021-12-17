Miss Manners: Way too concerned about friend's teenager's photos

Dear Miss Manners: A friend of mine from school loves to post pictures of her 15-year-old daughter doing cheerleading poses. I get it, she's very proud of her daughter, there's nothing wrong with that.

But I've noticed she likes to post pictures of her teenage daughter doing jumps in the air with her legs wide open, practically over her head, zoomed in, front and center. These aren't faraway shots from the bleachers, but extremely up-close.

The problem is, you can clearly see her daughter's crotch up-close and personal in each of these pics. And she's always wearing her cheerleading outfit.

I'm not a prude at all, but find this to be very inappropriate. Why does she think this is OK? She has over 500 friends on social media, both male and female, and her account is public. Should I just ignore this, or bring it to her attention?

Gentle Reader: How about bringing it to the attention of the daughter? Or at least emphasizing that your friend should be asking for her consent to post these pictures? "Is your daughter really all right with you getting so many ... ahem ... close-up shots of her?"