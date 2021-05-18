Miss Manners: When Harry and Sally are exes, and Sally's now married

But there are many different types of emotion. And friendship — even deep friendship, which can be felt for more than one person — is not the same as romantic passion, which, in theory at least, should be limited to one at a time. Many friendships make for a rich life; many romances make trouble.

Yet we throw boys and girls together in educational, social and work situations, only to condemn them if they maintain any opposite-gender friendships — or, indeed, form new ones — after marriage. Miss Manners considers it a poor commentary on marriage if the partners cannot be trusted to form lesser bonds without breaking faith. Such marriages undoubtedly exist, but their problems have deeper roots.

Now we come to the extra element when, as in your case, there was romance in the past. Generally, we consider it civilized for exes to turn into friends.

But the key question in an individual case such as yours is how the lady and her husband think about this. Some husbands are amused at former boyfriends resurfacing, giving them endless material with which to tease their wives. Others fear that the old flame will reignite.