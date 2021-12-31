Miss Manners: When the annoying co-worker is also the boss

Dear Miss Manners: My boss and I recently discovered that we have similar religious and political views. Normally this would not be a problem, but he has now taken to coming by my office several times a day to talk about religion and politics, and it’s affecting my productivity.

And when I say “talk about,” what I really mean is that I listen for five minutes while he delivers a speech about what “idiots” the people on the other side are.

Today was the last straw; I came by my office on a Saturday to try to get some work done, only to find him there, wanting to talk politics.

If it were just another co-worker, I would have no problem telling them that I have work to do, but this is my boss. I don’t want to poison my relationship with him, and he does sign my reviews.

Is there some polite way to convey to a superior that I have actual work that requires my attention, without creating hurt feelings? I’m quite certain H.R. would back me up if I went to them, but I would like to avoid that. Any advice?

Gentle Reader: Are you willing to see him outside of work?