Miss Manners: When the subscription outlasts the relationship

Do I tell them what I’ve learned? If so, how do I ask if they’d like the necklace returned?

They are quite wealthy, and I am not. I am a retired teacher, and my only car is on its last breath.

I’m sure my friend and her husband have forgotten about the necklace, and I would love to sell it. Still, this quandary is keeping me up at night.

Gentle Reader: The resale price of a gift is generally irrelevant to the etiquette, but not always. Nice young women do not accept expensive gifts from strange gentlemen, and, lest Miss Manners be accused of insensitivity on issues of gender, the reverse is also still true.

Yours is another example: Neither party understood the nature of the gift at the time it was given, which needs to be addressed. Tell your friend what you learned, and say that you are embarrassed, as you could not have accepted it had you known its value, and that you really feel you should return it.

This will give your better-off friend the opportunity to tell you to keep it, which you may then do, with proper expressions of thanks. This approach is not without risk, you may have to return it, but no path guarantees both a profit and a clean conscience.

