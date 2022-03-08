Miss Manners: Who pays for this wedding?

Dear Miss Manners: As a widow on a fixed income, I’m finding my wedding expenses getting steep. A younger friend of my fiancé told him that the woman pays for the wedding.
Is that true, even if you’re both older? My fiancé is 70 and I’m 66. Neither of us has children.
Gentle Reader: If your fiancé is using this argument, Miss Manners advises you to make sure that a lawyer ties up your assets before you marry.
Also, he is older than he claims: That notion is a perversion of the 19th-century custom of having the parents of a young bride, who was presumed to have no financial resources or prospects of her own, give the wedding, on the understanding that it was the bridegroom’s responsibility to pay all costs for her upkeep from then on. Is that the deal he wishes to make?
Dear Miss Manners: For many years, I have noticed that invitations, both print and electronic, include the ZIP code along with the venue’s street address, city and state. This could be useful when writing a thank-you note after the party, but is it correct to include on the invitation? It is especially odd to see it when the event is not at the host’s home.
Gentle Reader: The general rule is to omit cluttering invitations with information that anyone of sense would already know. An example is that the year is omitted, because one would not issue an invitation for a year in advance; whether it is for morning or evening is likewise omitted, because parties do not normally begin between midnight and 6 in the morning.
But Miss Manners does not know your crowd; perhaps their parties do, in which case the distinction would be necessary.
She sees your point about the ZIP code. It is a bit unsubtle for those who issue invitations to appear super-aware of directing where presents should be sent. They could nevertheless handle that by putting the ZIP code on the envelope, where it belongs.
Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
Tags
- Manners
- Owner
- Answer
- Weekend
- Activity
- Commerce
- Work
- Company
- Photo
- Law
- Internet
- Photography
- Civil Law
- Cheerleading
- Doing
- Estate
- Friend
- Crotch
- Telephony
- Phone
- Agent
- Video
- Customer Service
- Dance
- Name
- Fence
- Economics
- Neighbor
- Soccer Ball
- Gift
- Basketball
- Restaurant
- Christianity
- Husband
- Desire
- Restriction
- Travel
- Invitation
- Dress
- Clothing
- Bridesmaid
- Tux
- Evening Clothes
- Wedding
- Sympathy
- Prayer
- Worship
- Wine
- Bottle
- Religion
- Food
- Boss
- Co-worker
- Request
- Office
- Alternative
- Mourner
- Musician
- Post
- Music
- Ethnology
- Mourning
- Bereaved
- Code
- Thank-you
- Thanks
- D.c.
- Pleasure
- Gift Certificate
- Social Media
- Apology
- Times
- Choice
- Elbow
- Hand
- Anatomy
- Medicine
- Button
- Bump
- Automatic Door
- Sanitizer
- Furniture
- Sport
- Living Room
- Houseguest
- Ma'am
- Couch
- Meal
- Conversation
- Drink
- Shopping
- Bill
- Psychology
- Electronics
- Lawyer
- Paperwork
- Confidentiality
- Behavior
- Visitor
- Mental Health
- Dog
- Linguistics
- Email Address
- Option
- Couple
- Building Industry
- Sociology
- Society
- Room
- Mrs.
- Bathroom
- Cop-out
- Attitude
- Daughter
- Disrespect
- Parents
- M.
- Guest
- Envelope
- Toilet
- Postage
- Filet Mignon
- Steak
- Leftovers
- Giver
- Weaponry
- Bedding
- Hardcover
- Revolver
- Copy
- Doctor
- Mother-in-law
- Sigh
- Suggestion
- Diet
- Towel
- Hand Towel
- Pattern
- Employee
- Smile
- Help
- Shop
- Megan
- Gastronomy
- Acquaintance
- Stranger
- Tour
- Spouse
- Phonetics
- Shout
- Custom
- Mask
- Baltimore
- Niece
- Transports
- Puzzlement
- Leading Question
- Rift
- In-law
- Show
- Celebrity
- Actor
- Resemblance
- Sibling
- Stepmother
- Catering
- Mil
- Necklace
- Newspapers
- Subscription
- Gemstone
- Newspaper
- Giving
- Money
- Daughter-in-law
- Cash
- Wedding Gift
- Social Event
- Nephew
- Present
- Discussion
- Pet
- Rule
- Total
- Cargo Pants
- Jeans
- Men
- Library
- Note
- Ethics
- Expenses
- Fiance
- Responsibility
- Bridegroom
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.