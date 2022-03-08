Miss Manners: Who pays for this wedding?

Dear Miss Manners: As a widow on a fixed income, I’m finding my wedding expenses getting steep. A younger friend of my fiancé told him that the woman pays for the wedding.

Is that true, even if you’re both older? My fiancé is 70 and I’m 66. Neither of us has children.

Gentle Reader: If your fiancé is using this argument, Miss Manners advises you to make sure that a lawyer ties up your assets before you marry.

Also, he is older than he claims: That notion is a perversion of the 19th-century custom of having the parents of a young bride, who was presumed to have no financial resources or prospects of her own, give the wedding, on the understanding that it was the bridegroom’s responsibility to pay all costs for her upkeep from then on. Is that the deal he wishes to make?

Dear Miss Manners: For many years, I have noticed that invitations, both print and electronic, include the ZIP code along with the venue’s street address, city and state. This could be useful when writing a thank-you note after the party, but is it correct to include on the invitation? It is especially odd to see it when the event is not at the host’s home.