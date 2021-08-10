Miss Manners: Why don't my guests thank me for cooking?

Dear Miss Manners: I love to cook and entertain guests. It takes a lot of work to plan a menu, shop for groceries, cook and serve a delicious meal. I always ask guests in advance about any food allergies or intolerances.

But I frequently notice that although my guests will clean their plates and seem to enjoy the meal, they never comment on the food or thank me for preparing it. It seems to occur more often with guests who don’t cook themselves, so they may not realize the amount of effort that goes into it.

Am I wrong to expect simple gratitude? I enjoy cooking, but the recognition and appreciation would certainly be nice. Do parents teach children food etiquette?

Gentle Reader: Parental teaching about food talk must begin with, “Nobody wants to hear that.” This is because children’s idea of what to say at the dinner table tends to be some variation on the theme of “Yuck!” or “Do I have to eat that?”

Some years ago, to Miss Manners’ distress, it became common for adults to make similar statements. That is why hosts have learned to ask about prospective guests’ medical, religious and ethical requirements, as you do.