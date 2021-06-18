Miss Manners: Yes to watching friends' cats, but no to dogs

We have a female co-worker who is afraid to be near men. We don’t know if she had a bad experience with men or if she is just strange, but at any rate, she will walk all the way to the other end of the office to avoid passing a male co-worker.

At staff meetings, she insists that no men be allowed to sit next to her, and she has demanded that men wait for the next elevator so she won’t have to share it with them. One refused, told her he was there first, and boarded the elevator; she spent the rest of the day in a cold fury.

She is otherwise a competent employee who does her job well. Management has tried to reasonably accommodate her, but it’s a small office and the gender ratio is about 50/50, so her peculiarity is impacting the efficiency of the rest of the staff.

There are some who think she has mental health issues and should be left alone; there are others who think she needs to be told — politely, of course — to grow up. And, of course, allowing her to act this way could be seen as creating a hostile work environment for men.

What does Miss Manners think?