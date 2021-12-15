Miss Manners: You already know the answer, so don't ask the question

Our business partners (and close friends) do not have the number of friends we do, and really have no interests outside of the business. They plan recreational activities for the four of us months ahead of time, with the result that my wife and I never have the opportunity to do our own things. We are spending every single weekend with them. They are very excited to do these activities, but my wife and I would really prefer to take these rare days off and spend them with our other friends we rarely see. Is there any possible way to express that we would like to spend time with our other friends without hurting their feelings?