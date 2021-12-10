Miss Manners: You can't go almost-home again

Dear Miss Manners: I made the mistake, during COVID, of buying and renovating a home in the town where my parents and sister live. It's right next to the town where I grew up, which I hated. However, there are some wonderful people in this "next-door" town, where my parents have lived for 25 years.

While the sale of my former house covered most of the renovation expenses, my dad generously paid for the rest, saying that it was part of my inheritance in advance. But I am miserable here in this beautiful house because I feel I have nothing in common, politically or lifestyle-wise, with the people who live here. Many of the residents are my parents' age or older.

The house itself is on a highway, so the traffic is loud, and it's also famously haunted, which I didn't realize when I bought it. There are noises all night, and I can't sleep.

I've tried to make friends here and reconnect with relatives and people I knew during childhood, and although there have been some great moments; there have also been some shockingly rude and downright frightening ones.