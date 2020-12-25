On Gardening: Heart to Heart Christmas a grand idea in the making

Bountiful containers of Heart to Heart caladiums will allow you to do just about anything you can do with a poinsettia, cactus, cyclamen or rosemary topiary. A few weeks ago, I wrote about frosting your poinsettia with Diamond Frost euphorbia. That will always be a good idea. But wait until you see how Jenny combined Heart to Heart Snowdrift white caladiums, with green veins and margins, and a red poinsettia; as I like to say this is a "holy wow" combo!

Laura at Garden Answer demonstrated their beauty several ways, using them in a festive look in proximity to the Christmas tree and in a celebratory fashion with three colors of caladiums on a table with stacked books, a lamp and a molded crown.

Her stand-alone container of Heart to Heart Fast Flash in an Old World style urn literally takes my breath away every time I look at it. It looks priceless and you have no problem imagining it being in a prominent place in the queen’s palace.

Then there is a container that shows the power of white used indoors with White Wonder the Proven Winners National Caladium of the Year for 2021. It brightens the room and clearly demonstrates the increased leaf count one gets with a lance or strap-leafed variety.