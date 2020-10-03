People's Pharmacy: A daily glass of tonic water changed a life

Q: For years, I've suffered severe muscle spasms all over my body. One cramp would begin, and I'd stretch the muscle to try to rid myself of it. No sooner would it start to relax than another would begin. The pain would be excruciating, with tears and exhaustion following.

My doctor did not seem very concerned, although he prescribed muscle relaxers. These never did help, even when he doubled the dose and I took them three times a day. I often wondered how I could continue to live this way.

Finally, someone suggested tonic water, and it changed my life. I can't believe the relief I've gotten. Each night I open a can of tonic water and let it sit because carbonation bothers me. Once it is flat, I drink the full can and haven't suffered a cramp since.

Answer: We used to think that the small amount of quinine (20 mg) in a glass of tonic water would be inadequate to prevent or treat muscle cramps. That's because doctors used to prescribe 200 to 300 mg of quinine for patients with leg cramps.

Nonetheless, many readers have stories similar to yours. We now think we have figured out the explanation.