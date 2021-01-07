People's Pharmacy: Are you trading coffee convenience for higher cholesterol?

We usually say we can't second-guess the FDA, but we do anticipate that one or both of these vaccines will be made available for people at high risk. When the time comes for you to get vaccinated, be sure to ask which vaccine you will be getting. If it is from Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech, you won't need to worry about egg protein.

Q. I took Zoloft for depression for 22 years, and it worked well. The cost of the name brand got too high, so I tried generic sertraline.

I have had serious problems with this (dizziness, spacing out while driving, disorientation for three to four hours post-dose, return of depression symptoms three to four days after change). I found one generic that works for me, but pharmacies are dumping it to save a few dollars per prescription. I have not done well with generic sertraline from several other companies.

Mix and match generics are not good for me. I believe FDA standards for bioequivalence are inadequate. I've read what you've written about authorized generic medicines. How can I find one?

A. Authorized generics are licensed by the original manufacturer and must follow the identical recipe as the branded product. Other generic products have to be reverse-engineered and may have different inactive ingredients.