People's Pharmacy: Bleach treatment resulted in painful burn

Q: My husband used bleach in warm water to treat toenail fungus. Now his feet and heels are fire-engine red and painful. It looks like he burned them. Should he see a foot doctor or dermatologist about this?

Answer: Yikes! No one should ever use bleach directly on skin. If some gets on accidentally, it should be washed off immediately with soap and lots of water.

Your husband should contact a dermatologist to get proper treatment for this chemical burn. That is why we tell people NOT to use bleach for nail fungus or athlete’s foot!

Q: My favorite home remedy is plantain for bee stings. Anyone giving tours of community gardens, as I do, should know about this.

Just take a leaf, chew it up (or instruct the person with a bee sting to chew it without swallowing it) and put the resulting paste on the bee sting. The pain will go away almost immediately.

A good garden has lots of bees, and they don’t like large numbers of people in their space. Consequently, I’ve seen this home remedy used effectively on several occasions.

Answer: Thanks for sharing this remedy. There are several species of plantain (Plantago sp.) that grow like weeds in North American gardens.

According to a Kaiser Permanente website, a poultice of Plantago leaves might be a useful remedy for insect bites. The German Commission E, which has evaluated evidence for herbal medicines, approved its topical use for skin inflammation. We should emphasize that this is the green weed plantain, not the green banana (Musa x paradisiaca), also called plantain.

Q: I began exercising vigorously to lower high blood pressure. I read a university study showing that beet juice increased athletic performance up to 15% over the previous best performance in elite athletes. The maximum benefit was 2.5 hours after drinking the juice.

I’m an old lady rather than an elite athlete, but I began following the study protocol. My trainer was stunned at my increased ability and endurance, as was I. Soon I lost 25 pounds without dieting, was able to achieve dead lifts at 100 pounds and barbell squats with 65 pounds.

Also, I read that beet juice lowers blood pressure, and it lowered mine much more than medication. The nitrate in the juice gradually relaxes blood vessels; muscles get more oxygen, increasing strength and endurance.

I chop raw beets, blend them with water and slowly drink a cup about two hours before I head to the gym. A low dose of medication is still part of my regimen but not on gym days.

Answer: We are impressed with your exercise program. You are probably aware that resistance training like weightlifting can reduce arterial stiffness (Journal of Clinical Medicine, Aug. 7, 2021). That, in turn, helps with blood pressure control.

A recent review of seven randomized controlled trials shows that beet root juice rich in nitrate lowers systolic high blood pressure (Frontiers in Nutrition, March 15, 2022). That’s the first, or higher, number in a blood pressure reading. The diastolic pressure did not change when volunteers consumed beet juice.

There’s more information about beet juice and other non-drug approaches to high blood pressure in our eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Questions for Joe and Teresa Graedon can be emailed via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

