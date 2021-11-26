People's Pharmacy: COVID-19 vaccine vanquishes persistent wart

Q. I had a wart on my left ring finger for many years. It never really bothered me and wasn't visible, being on the side next to the middle finger. When it got big, I would pare it down with tiny scissors.

I was so used to it being there that I didn't notice right away that it had gone. This was after receiving my Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in January and February. Since a wart is caused by a virus, I'm assuming the vaccinations may have knocked it out. Has anyone else had a similar experience?

A. You are the first person to report this unexpected effect of vaccination to us. The immune system has the ability to overcome the virus that causes warts. Your hypothesis that the vaccine kicked your immune system into high gear so it could vanquish the wart is plausible.

Q. When is the best time to take high blood pressure meds? Morning or night?

A. Doctors often recommend that patients take their blood pressure pills in the morning. The reasoning is that a morning routine will help people remember to take the medicine. Also, blood pressure is usually higher when people are up and active than when they are in bed.