People's Pharmacy: Curing "nail fungus" with Neosporin

Not all infections of the nails are caused by fungus. A surprising number may have bacterial involvement.

Q. I hope you can help with an embarrassing problem. In the afternoons I often have very loud gas.

I do eat breakfast, but sometimes skip lunch. Different over-the-counter meds have been mostly useless. The flatulence happens throughout the evening. What can you suggest?

A. The first step in overcoming gas is to keep a “fart chart.” People can be sensitive to different foods. For many, legumes are the culprit. For others it is wheat or barley, especially if they are sensitive to gluten. Milk sugar (lactose) is another potential problem. That’s why keeping track of flatulence and food triggers can be helpful.

You didn’t mention whether you are taking any medications. A surprising number of drugs can trigger flatulence.

Many OTC products advertised to treat gas contain simethicone. One review notes, however, that: “Simethicone does not appear to reduce the actual production of gas in the GI tract” (StatPearls, July 21, 2021).