People's Pharmacy: Do beets boost eyesight?

Q: You’ve written about beets for blood pressure. In my experience, beets can help eyesight.

Several years ago, a friend gave me a grocery bag of homegrown beets — perhaps 10 of them, maybe 6 pounds worth. I had never cooked or eaten beets in my entire life, but I washed the dirt off and boiled them up. Over the next week, I ate them all. Nearly immediately, I noticed that my distance vision improved tremendously. It had gradually become blurry. My optometrist confirmed the positive change in my eyesight.

This effect lasted for months before it faded. I wonder if the nitric oxide had a positive effect on blood vessels in the eyes, or if there’s some other factor.

I bought beet powder after the effects of eating all of those beets wore off. However, it didn’t seem to help my eyesight.

Later I read that beets can absorb heavy metals from the soil, so I decided to only buy organic beets and not use beet powder. I boil them in water and use the cooking water for my oatmeal. The uncooked leaves and stems get stashed in the freezer for future use in soup.

Readers should be aware that eating beets can immediately color the urine red and can also create red streaks in bowel movements. I wouldn’t want anyone to erroneously think they have bladder infections or cancers!

Answer: Thanks for alerting us to the possibility that beets might benefit eyesight. Beet greens are rich in lutein, a nutrient that has been shown to be helpful for vision. Beet roots have been shown to boost nitric oxide levels, which improve circulation. A review in the journal Healthcare (February 2022) suggests that people who play electronic sports (or “esports”) can benefit from both beets and lutein.

We especially appreciate your word to the wise. Pink urine can be a bit alarming if you are not expecting it!

Q: I have stomach issues for which I’ve taken Protonix for years. I remember my mom used to make herself baking soda water to drink when she was having heartburn. What do you think about that treatment? Sodium bicarbonate really does work, but I know it’s a lot of salt.

Answer: One brand of baking soda (Arm & Hammer) recommends 1/2 teaspoon in 4 fluid ounces of water for indigestion or upset stomach. Though it actually doesn’t contain salt, it does have 600 milligrams of sodium. As a result, you would not want to use it on a regular basis. It is effective and inexpensive as an occasional remedy, however.

Q: I have seen videos claiming that putting raw cloves of garlic in your nostrils will clear your sinuses. Does this work? I have read that garlic is good for colds, but I always thought that you would swallow it.

Answer: Garlic can be irritating to sensitive tissues, which is why we don’t suggest putting cloves in your nose. There are studies that support the use of garlic orally, though. A systematic review found that ingredients in garlic have antiviral activity (Trends in Food Science & Technology, October 2020).

Healers have been using garlic against infections for a millennia. To learn more about this pungent remedy and many others, including cinnamon, ginger, rosemary, thyme and turmeric, you may wish to consult our paperback book, “Spice Up Your Health.” This 200-page book can be found in the book section of our online store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

