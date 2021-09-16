People's Pharmacy: Do raisins ferment in gin?

A. Nutrition studies have found the same effect of eating pistachios. A meta-analysis of 34 trials found that a pistachio-enriched diet lowers triglycerides as well as total and LDL cholesterol (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Jan. 1, 2020). Other nuts, including walnuts and almonds, are also beneficial, but pistachios are the stars.

Q. I read your article on nutmeg allergy recently. My daughter is allergic to peas, chickpeas and lentils. She has been to the emergency room multiple times.

Unfortunately, pea protein is a new additive to many products. Skippy peanut butter recently added pea protein to their reduced-fat brand. Another ER visit. Then pea protein was in coffee creamer. Another ER visit. Then in macaroni. Another ER visit.

I would like to make the public aware of the danger of these additives to unexpected foods. My daughter reads all labels. However, she had eaten Skippy her entire life and had no idea that pea protein had been added to the low-fat formula two weeks before she bought it and had such a bad reaction.