People's Pharmacy: Do touchless thermometers work?

Q. Whenever I go to the doctor's office, a nurse weighs me, takes my temperature and measures my blood pressure. These days, I really do not like them sticking a thermometer under my tongue, even in its little plastic sleeve.

How reliable are the touchless devices I have seen on television news reports? Are they available to consumers?

Answer: The devices you are referring to are called noncontact infrared thermometers (NCITs). They detect infrared radiation coming off the human body and turn it into a digital signal.

A systematic review and meta-analysis of infrared thermal scanners was recently published in the Journal of Travel Medicine (Oct. 10, 2020). The authors reviewed 30 studies from 15 countries and concluded that handheld infrared thermometers were reasonably accurate and can safely be used for screening. They are not as good for babies and may not be as precise as oral thermometers. There are many brands of infrared thermometers available online or in pharmacies for around $30.

Don't rely on temperature alone, though, to detect COVID-19. People can spread the coronavirus before they have a fever or other symptoms.