People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q. You’ve published some anecdotes about vitamin B1 to repel mosquitos, and I’ll add my story to your collection. The mosquitos have been eating people alive this year far worse than usual, swarming, feeding in sunlight, like nothing I’ve ever seen before. I’ve been bitten mercilessly, as has my family.

I started taking thiamine as an experiment; the rest of my family has not. They’re still being bitten bloody, and I haven’t had more than three bites since two days after the first dose.

A. Thanks for your testimonial. For decades, anecdotes were all we had on this topic. Now, however, Egyptian scientists have come up with a topical formulation of vitamin B1 that is effective as a mosquito repellent (Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Aug. 3, 2021). In this study, nanospheres of thiamine were applied to skin. Surprisingly, this hydrogel was as effective as DEET.

This doesn’t answer the question whether oral thiamine is an effective repellent, but it does suggest that there is something in this vitamin that mosquitos don’t like.

Q. Why don’t you mention the Indian herb mix Triphala for constipation? Triphala consists of Haritaki, Bibhitaki and amla. It is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to prevent disease and treat several symptoms, including constipation and inflammation.

A. Triphala (TLP) is indeed a popular Ayurvedic remedy. In fact, according to Dr. Deepak Chopra and his colleagues, this triple-fruit mixture “is a cornerstone of gastrointestinal and rejuvenative treatment” (Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, Aug. 1, 2017). The polyphenols in these plants promote a healthy gut microbiome and encourage regularity.

