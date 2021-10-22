People's Pharmacy: Dry skin remedies in dairy farmers' milking parlors

When I looked it up online, I found there are many different types of magnesium. The doctor didn’t tell us that! We found that magnesium taurate is supposed to help heart palpitations. His life changed overnight!

He is now 48 and living a more peaceful life. He recently admitted to me that he even considered suicide — it was such a horrible way to live.

A. Magnesium is essential for all cells. It is especially important for both muscles and heart health. If levels of this mineral drop too low, people are at higher risk for atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm.

There are indeed many formulations of magnesium. Some, such as magnesium maleate and glycinate, are easier on the digestive tract. People with poor kidney function should avoid magnesium supplements.

Q. I started having migraines when I was 12, almost 60 years ago. Most of the time, over-the-counter medications like Excedrin Migraine worked to keep me functioning. But I had headaches at least two days each week and would end up having to go to bed in a dark room at least one day a month.