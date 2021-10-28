People's Pharmacy: EPA in fish oil is good for the brain

A. We understand your dilemma. Revlimid (lenalidomide) is a critical medicine for the treatment of the blood cancer multiple myeloma. In the U.S., each pill can cost as much as $800. The normal cycle requires 21 days of treatment a month. That could lead to a bill of around $17,000. Even if you have insurance, the copay might be huge.

The FDA has not been able to inspect most foreign manufacturing plants since early in the pandemic. As a result, it’s hard to verify the quality of many medications made abroad. Your physician will need to monitor your progress carefully to make sure the medicine is working as anticipated.

One other option may be to seek financial help. Several patient assistance programs provide significant discounts for underinsured or low-income individuals on Revlimid. Each has its own eligibility requirements, but your oncologist might have someone on staff who could help you sort through them.

Q. I took lisinopril for three days and had an angioedema reaction. Luckily, the doctors in the emergency room diagnosed it quickly. They said they see this kind of reaction from lisinopril quite often.