People's Pharmacy: Liquid bandage eliminated skin tags

Q: Thank you for your recent comment on liquid bandages for skin tags. It sure worked for me!

I had a skin tag on my forehead for years and it really bothered me. I kept rubbing it and it would get sore. I started using liquid bandage on it when I read your article, and my skin tag is now gone!

Answer: Skin tags are benign flesh-colored growths that often appear on armpits or around the neck. Older people are more vulnerable to them, as are patients with diabetes. Dermatologists can cut them off, freeze them with liquid nitrogen or burn them with an electrical cautery device.

Insurance doesn't always pay for such procedures, so we understand why people might want to try home remedies. We first heard about liquid bandage 14 years ago from this reader:

"I have noticed quite a few skin tags appearing on my body. I have had one or two of the larger growths cut off by my doctor.

"I was fascinated to read in your column that a reader had success getting rid of skin tags by putting BAND-AID TRU-STAY Clear Spots over them. I tried this but could never get a bandage to stay on long enough.