People's Pharmacy: Mom spaced out while on 18 different drugs

Q: Years ago, my mom came to visit — with 18 bottles of pills. During the visit, her health deteriorated, and I persuaded her to give me a list of her pills.

I plugged them into a program on the AARP website and found there were some dangerous interactions between several of her pills. Once we started checking what each one was for, she consulted her doctor and weaned herself off the ones they agreed she didn't need. Within a month she went from not being able to function or speak normally to acting like a young woman!

Answer: Thank you for sharing your mother's story. The more medicine people take, the greater the risk of serious drug interactions. Your mother was in a high-risk situation with 18 different meds on board.

Drug safety experts are encouraging doctors to deprescribe medications that are no longer essential. You can learn more about avoiding interactions and complications from prescription drugs in our book "Top Screwups." You can find it at your local library or in our online store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: My daughter, who has been seriously depressed and suffers terrible pain, is doing ketamine therapy. This has worked wonders. She needs 75% fewer pain medicines (which means she no longer needs opioids) and feels so much less depressed. This drug has been a life saver.