People's Pharmacy: Pillow poisoning of pets with hair growth product

A. Most doctors know that ACE inhibitor blood pressure medicines like lisinopril can cause a persistent cough. They may not pay attention to a drug like losartan, an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), because they perceive it as unlikely to trigger cough.

Research in rabbits does show that losartan is less likely than lisinopril to cause a cough (Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, April 2013). Nonetheless, this does seem to be a possible, though less common, side effect of losartan. Other readers have reported cough when taking an ARB, and the official prescribing information notes: “Cases of cough, including positive re-challenges, have been reported with the use of losartan in postmarketing experience.”

We don’t know if losartan is causing your cough. However, it would make sense to ask your doctor if you could try a blood pressure medication that is neither an ACE inhibitor nor an ARB.

You can learn more about blood pressure medications and nondrug approaches in our eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.