People's Pharmacy: Raisin remedy for removing splinters

Q. A few years ago, I was unable to remove a splinter from my hand. Ultimately, it calloused over but was still bothersome. In desperation, I searched the internet to find out how to remove it and viewed a video that told how to use a raisin to get it to surface.

The result wasn’t immediate, but I was persistent. After about a week of taping a fresh raisin over the spot daily, the splinter emerged.

More recently, a rose thorn went through my garden glove and embedded itself in my hand. I could not grab it with tweezers nor pry it out using a needle, so I covered it with a raisin and bandage. The next morning the thorn had emerged enough that I could grab it and pull the quarter-inch thorn out. Can you please explain the magical properties in raisins?

A. We wish we could! We retraced your internet search and found a similar video demonstrating this remedy.

We have written for years about using a wart plaster with salicylic acid over a stubborn splinter. This was written up in the medical literature (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, April 1989).