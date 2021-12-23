People's Pharmacy: Soap soothed nighttime leg cramps throughout life

Q. Years ago, I read your article about using soap to relieve night cramps. I insisted that my husband try this cure, since it did not cost anything and would be easy. We had a cake of Irish Spring soap in the cabinet.
He tried it successfully for five nights. The morning after the sixth night, he said that he knew the benefits would not last — he’d had cramps the night before. When I made the bed that day, I found the soap on the floor.
From that day until the day he died, even in hospice, he kept a cake of Irish Spring in his bed. Can I get a copy of that article?
A. We have written so many articles about soap under the bottom sheet to prevent nighttime leg cramps that we don’t know which one you read. You could search our website (www.PeoplesPharmacy.com) for the article you seek.
Soap seems like an improbable remedy for muscle cramps. Nevertheless, we think we have discovered a possible explanation. The fragrance in some of the most popular brands of soap contains limonene from lemons and limes. This ingredient can activate specialized ion channels in nerve cells (TRP).
The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for 2021 was awarded to the researchers who discovered these sensors. We think TRP channels may explain a number of home remedies, including soap against muscle cramps. You can learn more about the scientific explanations behind many popular treatments in our eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. Is drinking buttermilk like eating yogurt? How is it different today from old-style buttermilk that resulted from making butter?
A. The old-fashioned buttermilk you refer to was the liquid left after cultured cream was churned into butter. Modern buttermilk is made by fermenting skim or low-fat milk with lactic-acid-producing bacteria such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus or Lactococcus lactis. These lend buttermilk a tart taste.
Yogurt is also a fermented milk product. It too derives its characteristic flavor from lactic acid produced by bacteria fermenting milk sugar. The temperature and length of time for fermenting, along with the specific bacterial strains, make the difference between buttermilk and yogurt.
Q. Under-breast rash was a big problem for me for a long time. No medicated creams or treatments helped until I went old school. Remembering what I used for my babies’ diaper rash, I tried Desitin. Applying it after my shower, or at least once a week, keeps the rash away! I use the white version like I used on the babies. It took about a day before it started to work, but within a week the rash was totally gone.
If I skip a shower for a few days or work out, or it’s especially hot out, the redness and itch may start to come back. I shower right away and put the Desitin on. I haven’t had a full-blown rash in over two years.
A. Desitin Maximum Strength Original Paste contains zinc oxide. It has been used to treat diaper rash for generations. Zinc oxide has well-established antifungal activity. It also provides a moisture barrier that is helpful for diaper rash and under-breast rash (intertrigo).
Questions for Joe and Teresa Graedon can be emailed via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.