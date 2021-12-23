People's Pharmacy: Soap soothed nighttime leg cramps throughout life

Q. Years ago, I read your article about using soap to relieve night cramps. I insisted that my husband try this cure, since it did not cost anything and would be easy. We had a cake of Irish Spring soap in the cabinet.

He tried it successfully for five nights. The morning after the sixth night, he said that he knew the benefits would not last — he’d had cramps the night before. When I made the bed that day, I found the soap on the floor.

From that day until the day he died, even in hospice, he kept a cake of Irish Spring in his bed. Can I get a copy of that article?

A. We have written so many articles about soap under the bottom sheet to prevent nighttime leg cramps that we don’t know which one you read. You could search our website (www.PeoplesPharmacy.com) for the article you seek.

Soap seems like an improbable remedy for muscle cramps. Nevertheless, we think we have discovered a possible explanation. The fragrance in some of the most popular brands of soap contains limonene from lemons and limes. This ingredient can activate specialized ion channels in nerve cells (TRP).