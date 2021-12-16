People's Pharmacy: Statins make controlling diabetes harder

Q. My dad was on statins. (He really needs the help controlling his cholesterol.) We immediately noticed an increase in his blood glucose measurements. His Type 2 diabetes was more difficult to control, and it was very upsetting for him, as he was trying so hard.

He is now off statins and is taking a different kind of cholesterol-lowering drug. His blood glucose is under much better control than before the switch.

My cholesterol and triglycerides are, and always have been, in great balance. I put my diabetes in remission with weight loss and got off statins as soon as possible. I think it is ridiculous to put someone on statins when they have great cholesterol levels.

A. The guidelines that physicians are encouraged to follow recommend that all patients with Type 2 diabetes take statins. But a study in JAMA Internal Medicine (Oct. 4, 2021) reveals that some patients have a harder time controlling their blood sugar levels while taking statins. They often must increase the dose or the number of diabetes medicines they take.

When diabetes is not controlled well, it can cause many health problems. Doctors need to take that into consideration if blood sugar goes up on statin therapy.