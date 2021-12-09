People's Pharmacy: Too much iron made breathing difficult

Q. I was having some difficulty breathing because of a tight chest, phlegm and coughing. When my doctor checked my blood oxygen level, it was low (93).

My primary care provider wanted to refer me to a pulmonologist. However, recently I had an iron test because I’d switched the type and dosage of an iron supplement I take.

The results showed that my blood iron was elevated: ferritin was 322 ng/ml (standard range being 8-252) and the percent iron saturation was 57 (standard range 15-50).

My doctor told me to take just half the dose of iron I was on. The next day my chest was open again with little phlegm. My breathing was back to normal, and my blood oxygen was 96 and has stayed there ever since.

I am wondering how many medical people are aware of these effects from high levels of iron in the blood. Instead of being terrified at having COPD, I simply had to reduce my iron dosage.

A. Researchers now recognize that excess iron levels in the body can cause inflammatory reactions in the lungs (European Respiratory Journal, April 23, 2020). That could lead to symptoms of asthma.