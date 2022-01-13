People's Pharmacy: Turmeric helped postpone hip replacement surgery

Q. I was suffering from arthritis when I read your column about the value of turmeric. I bought some at the local pharmacy to take, and the pain went away almost at once. Consequently, I put off the hip replacement that my doctor was only too eager to schedule.

A man from India owns my neighborhood gas station. When he asked me what I did to be able to walk so much better, I told him about the turmeric. Later, a lady who works at the pharmacy told me that suddenly four people had come in to get turmeric there. Can you tell me anything more about it?

A. Turmeric and its active ingredient curcumin are familiar to practitioners of centuries-old healing practices such as Ayurvedic medicine. Over the past few decades, scientists have been considering the anti-inflammatory properties of these compounds.

One review of clinical trials in people with osteoarthritis found that those taking curcumin had less pain and better quality of life (Drug Design, Development and Therapy, Sept. 20, 2016). They also used less pain medication.