People's Pharmacy: What dose of pistachios lowers triglycerides?

Some people worry about the sugar content, especially if they have diabetes. Low-sugar brands might help with that concern.

We first heard about the potential for fruit pectin such as Certo combined with grape juice to ease joint pain almost three decades ago. While not everyone benefits, many people do. Those who would like to know how to mix up this remedy will find detailed instructions and a video in our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. It also offers numerous other nondrug approaches to knee pain, along with a discussion of the pros and cons of arthritis medicines.

Q. I don’t typically get seasonal allergies, but long ago I read that quercetin can be helpful in easing symptoms. I have used it ever since to control the itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing I occasionally experience. It’s been very effective without any side effects.

I gave some to a nephew who suffers from allergies regularly, and he also found it to be helpful. I take two 500 mg capsules when symptoms are annoying, along with 1,000 mg of vitamin C and 100 mg citrus bioflavonoids from citrus.