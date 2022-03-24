People's Pharmacy: Which diet is better for heart health?

Q. My father had a heart attack when I was a teen in the early 1960s. The whole family had to go to classes to learn about a “heart-healthy diet.” The experts pushed margarine, skim milk and low-fat cheese instead of butter and whole-milk products. They also recommended corn oil for cooking and sugar substitutes like saccharine. Overall, it was a low-meat, high-carb diet, heavy in whole wheat.

Over the past 60 years, doctors have told me numerous times to totally eliminate fat from my diet. I did but have gradually added dairy, olive oil and avocado oil.

Now, some advocate the Mediterranean diet, but others are still pushing the no-fat, low-protein, whole-grain regimen. Maybe doctors are trying to cover all the bases, because they still don’t know what really works.

A. The diet wars have been some of the most contentious in modern medicine. The American Heart Association continues to recommend only fat-free or low-fat dairy products. A large multinational epidemiological study contradicts that recommendation, though (Lancet, Nov. 24, 2018). The authors concluded that: “Dairy consumption was associated with lower risk of mortality and major cardiovascular disease events in a diverse multinational cohort.” The dairy products were mostly milk and yogurt.

A follow-up analysis of these data showed that people consuming whole-fat dairy were less likely to have metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure or diabetes (BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, April 2020).

Olive oil is associated with a lower risk of death from heart disease (JACC, January 2022). Although many nutrition experts still recommend low-fat diets, one controlled trial found that a low-carb diet was more effective for improving blood fats and lowering insulin resistance (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, January 2022). Leading researchers are now suggesting that high-carb diets may contribute to obesity (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Sept. 13, 2021).

Q. I have had unpleasant side effects from every blood pressure pill my doctor has prescribed. I think I tried over six different types. And the worst part? My blood pressure never got consistently lower — and it sometimes spiked to 190/150.

I started mixing a couple of ounces of beet juice with my morning orange juice. Within a week, my blood pressure was much more in the normal range.

I do not care for the taste of beet juice, though. So I switched to beet root capsules (605 milligrams of beet extract). I take two in the morning, and my blood pressure is now in the normal range.

A. Thanks for sharing your success story. There are a number of studies that suggest beet juice can raise nitric oxide levels which in turn lower blood pressure (Nutrients, July 22, 2019).

There are many ways to manage high blood pressures. Weight loss, meditation, deep breathing, exercise and diets high in minerals such as magnesium and potassium all have been shown to help. You can learn more about a variety of nondrug approaches and medicines that can control high blood pressure in our eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Questions for Joe and Teresa Graedon can be emailed via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.