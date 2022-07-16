 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Fox

Dear Dr. Fox: Does my dog really need an ultrasound and biopsy?

Dear Dr. Fox: My vet says that my dog, Harlow, has elevated liver enzymes. He said the level is not at a critical stage, but that if there is a problem, it would be best to catch it early. He is recommending I schedule an ultrasound and biopsy.

My concern is the cost. In my area, I can expect to pay $900 for the ultrasound and $500 for the biopsy. Harlow is a 12-year-old Cairn terrier.

She recently had four teeth pulled and was suffering from gingivitis. Based on her last two blood tests (which I am sending to you), can you advise me what I should do? P.P., Cape Coral, Florida

Dear P.P.: I have reviewed the veterinary tests conducted on your dog and note the elevation of liver enzymes and cholesterol. Your dog is not young, and has gone through a major health issue with dental problems. The bacteria and toxins from the oral cavity could have affected other organs in the body, the liver in particular. Often the kidneys and heart are affected. Endotoxins and adulterants in many manufactured pet foods put further stress on the detoxifying liver, as do topical and oral insecticides to prevent fleas, ticks, heartworm and other internal parasites.

I do not see the point in more tests other than to make money, since I doubt the test results would significantly change treatment protocols based on the initial blood readings.

I would advise you to transition your dog onto my home-prepared dog food as posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com). With food, give your dog 250 mg of milk thistle/silymarin to support the liver, and a half-teaspoon of brewer’s yeast or a 250 mg B-complex vitamin. Give both twice daily, for at least four weeks.

More health benefits for children with dogs

The health benefits that dogs provide for children include a reduction in the incidence of allergies and a decreased need for antibiotics for ear infections. Now, a study presented at Digestive Disease Week 2022 reports that children who have close contact with dogs early in life may be less likely to develop Crohn’s disease. These findings support the belief that exposure to microbes early in life supports healthy immune function. Cat ownership at a young age was not similarly associated with a lower Crohn’s disease risk, said study leader Williams Turpin. (Full story: Healio, May 23)

Groom and walk pets

In addition to providing unconditional love, pets can teach kids discipline and responsibility. Younger children can help to replenish a cat’s or dog’s water bowl or rinse and dry the pet’s supper dish after use. They can also help to put the pet’s toys away at the end of the day. This teaches them to keep their pet’s food and play areas tidy, and to put things away in their proper place each day. Older kids can help to brush the dog and even walk the dog. Pets rely on their human family members to take care of them. By engaging in taking responsibility for their care, kids learn to respect and appreciate other forms of life, which is a contributing factor in how owning a pet overall can spark

empathy and compassion in kids

.

Email questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

