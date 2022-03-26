Dr. Fox: After-death visitations by companion animals

After-death visitations by companion animals Dear Dr. Fox: I read with joy your comments to M.S. in Washington, D.C., who said they had a brief communion with a dog they had just met. I believe in reincarnation because of a few experiences a family member and I have had, but my clearest spiritual animal experience involved a recently deceased cat.

Alex had been a problem cat for years, a survivor as a kitten, having spent a few miles trapped in the engine of a moving car. My daughter rescued him, but he was pretty wild and unapproachable for years afterward. Lots of love and spoiling eventually won him over, and he related well to the family, especially to me. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was about 10 years old. One day, I lay down beside him on the bed and went to sleep. When I woke, Alex was gone, his body having given out.

A few days later, I had retired for the night, but was not yet asleep. I clearly felt the familiar “thump” of a cat jumping on the bed, then the sensation of a little body curling up behind my knees. I could hear purring, and I knew that Alex was paying a visit. I slept, and that was my last visit with Alex. He had come to say goodbye.

I don’t tell many people this experience, because I know most wouldn’t believe it. Please continue to include in your column the spiritual experiences your readers have with animals. S.P., Mount Airy, North Carolina

Dear S.P.: Many thanks for having the courage, because such experiences are ridiculed by skeptical materialists, to share your story.

What you received from your cat was a blessing indeed: a gift affirming love’s enduring power over what we interpret as death. We think of death as the end-all, while in fact, there is life after life once our hearts and minds are opened to the great mystery, which we should celebrate every day. Being mindful is the first step to compassionate action and reverential respect for all life.

Visual guide to dog body language communication

Dear Dr. Fox: Our panel of vets just published a comprehensive guide to help pet owners understand how dogs communicate through body language. I think this would be a particularly helpful resource for your readers.

We provide insights on how to interpret a dog’s emotional state according to their movement, posture or other body cues. With this guide, we want to keep our pet community well-informed so they keep their pups safe. Our body language guide is available here: betterpet.com/dog-body-language. Dr. Leslie Brooks, DVM, MPH, vet adviser at betterpet.com

Dear Dr. Brooks: I am glad this is available.

