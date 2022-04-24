 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal shelters filling up again

Dr. Fox: Animal shelters filling up again

Dear Readers: Adoptions rose dramatically during the pandemic, especially to provide companionship and fun for children stuck at home. But many of these animals are now being returned to the shelters. This is a perpetual, tragic cycle of cats, dogs, puppies and kittens being treated as disposable objects or toys, and must be rectified. Would-be adopters must become better informed about responsible pet care and the costs involved.

Cat and dog

Stock photo

Dear Dr. Fox: My 8-year-old cat, Mia, got sick after eating food from Evanger’s Organics (the turkey and butternut squash variety) last week. She began drinking copious amounts of water and urinating heavily. At first, I didn’t connect it to the food, and thought she might be going into renal failure. But Mia set me straight when I tried to feed her the same food again. She seemed to say to me, “Are you crazy?”

She seems to have improved now; her energy has been pretty good since then.

I informed the store where I obtained the “food.” They asked if I wanted to return it, and I said, “For now, I’m keeping it as evidence.” Is there a lab that can test this cat food for toxins? For now, I will start using your cat food recipe. Can I substitute quinoa for the rice, since rice has arsenic in it? Can I substitute sesame seeds for calcium carbonate/bone meal? Bone meal contains lead, and calcium carbonate is inorganic rock. D.W., Ashland, Oregon

People are also reading…

Dear D.W.: I am glad your cat rejected a second serving of the cat food that made her sick. I would suspect endotoxins from degraded/contaminated meat.

I believe that this company had some serious issues a few years back with a batch of their food being contaminated with pentobarbital (a drug used to euthanize animals). This was originally discovered by a pet owner in Washington State when her dog died. Oregon State University performed some lab work in this case, in partnership with the FDA. I would start by contacting the vet college at Oregon State.

As to feeding your cat my basic home-prepared recipe, I have a new version that no longer includes rice (see my website, drfoxonehealth.com). You will also find safer sources of calcium in the recipe.

Keep me posted if you do get toxicity tests done.

